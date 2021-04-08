KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the scene Thursday afternoon after a shooting in the St. Louis Place neighborhood of North City.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in the  torso at Mullanphy and N. 18th Street before 4:30 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

