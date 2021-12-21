You have permission to edit this article.
Homicide detectives investigating shooting in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in a home in North City Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Clemens just after 6:15 p.m. 

A man was shot in the head and was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived.

