ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating an incident that happened overnight in downtown St. Louis Friday into Saturday.
Police tell News 4 a victim was found with an unknown trauma near the intersection of 15th and Washington just before 4:00 a.m. The victim was not conscious or breathing when taken to a hospital.
Other information was not immediately known.
