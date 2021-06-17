ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight double shooting in north St. Louis.
According to police, a man and woman were shot around 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 4800 block of Anderson. The man was conscious and breathing after being shot in the leg. The woman was shot in the back and was unconscious and not breathing when first responders arrived on the scene.
Authorities have not released any further details regarding the double shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or CrimeStoppers.
