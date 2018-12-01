NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot in north St. Louis Saturday evening.
The shooting happened in the 4100 block of West Green Lea Place past 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was sent to an area hospital and his condition is unknown.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
