NORTH ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com)-- Homicide investigators are investigating late night shooting in a north St. Louis.
A man was shot near Robin and Switzer in the Baden neighborhood around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. He was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived.
On Sunday, there were 12 shootings reported in the city. At least two people were killed.
There have now been at least 143 homicides in the city, a 30 percent increase from last year, and on pace to be the deadliest year in decades.
