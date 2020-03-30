NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting that happened in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.
Just before 1:00 p.m., police said a man was found shot in the 8500 block of N. Broadway. A second man was found wounded in the 8600 block of N. Broadway. Both were taken to a local hospital.
Authorities are not sure where exactly the shooting took place.
One of the victims is in critical condition
Other information was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.