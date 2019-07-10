SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a building in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood of South City.
Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say someone flagged down an officer saying a man was dead inside a building in the 3100 block of Meramec.
Police are classifying the man’s death as a “sudden death,” saying homicide detectives are investigating.
