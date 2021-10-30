JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found badly beaten on the road Friday.
Around 7 a.m., deputies found 30-year-old James Rhodes, of Imperial, was found badly beaten on the side of 4400 block of East Four Ridge Road. Rhodes later died after arriving at a hospital.
The sheriff's office is not commented on the cause of death and no arrests have been made at this time.
