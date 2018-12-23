SOUTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- Homicide investigators were called to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a man was shot and killed just before 5 p.m Sunday.
Officers found an unconscious man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5900 block of Pennsylvania.
The investigations is ongoing. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.