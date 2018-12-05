ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was stabbed in north St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
The 54-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in the chest in the 4100 block of Turner around 2:50 a.m. He was then listed in critical, unstable condition.
Following the stabbing, a 32-year-old woman was taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
