ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting early Monday north of downtown St. Louis.
A male in his late teens and a 16-year-old girl were found shot at O'Fallon Street and Commercial Street around 4 a.m. The male, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.