Two people were shot just about a block away from the riverfront north of downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. Police said one person died and the other was taken to the hospital.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting early Monday north of downtown St. Louis.

A male in his late teens and a 16-year-old girl were found shot at O'Fallon Street and Commercial Street around 4 a.m. The male, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. 

