Two people were shot just about a block away from the riverfront north of downtown St. Louis early Monday morning. Police said one person died and the other was taken to the hospital.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting early Monday north of downtown St. Louis.

A man and woman were shot at O’Fallon and Lewis shortly before 4:30 a.m. The woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm. The man was reportedly shot in the head and pronounced dead.

No other details regarding the double shooting has been released. This story will be updated as information is released.

