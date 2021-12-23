You have permission to edit this article.
Homicide detectives investigating double shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are looking into the double shooting of a man and a woman in north St. Louis City. 

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man and a woman were shot in the 5300 block of Harney after 2 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood. Both weren't conscious or breathing. 

The homicide division is handling the investigation. It's still unclear what led up to the shooting. 

