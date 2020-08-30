SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in a south St. Louis County neighborhood overnight, police said.
A man was found shot in the 4800 block of Lemay Ferry Road around 1 a.m. Sunday. He was dead when officers arrived.
His identity has not been released.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS
