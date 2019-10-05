NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A man was shot and killed in the Walnut Park East neighborhood late Friday night.
Police arrived to the 5500 block of Mimika just before midnight where they found a man shot multiple times in a back alley.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
