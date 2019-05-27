ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Homicide detectives were called to a double shooting in downtown St. Louis overnight Sunday.
Authorities found a bullet-ridden white Chevrolet Impala that had crashed into a tree around 1 a.m. outside of the entrance of Lumiere Casino.
One victim was transported to an area hospital and another shooting victim died at the scene.
No additional information has been released about the suspect(s) or the shooting. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
