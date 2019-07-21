NORTH ST. LOUIS(KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood following a deadly shooting Sunday morning.
Officers arrived to the 2700 block of Union around 5:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the left side of his body.
He was shortly pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with informations should contact local law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.