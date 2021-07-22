Thursday morning shooting

Scene near Newstead and Ashland around 2 a.m. Thursday after a woman was shot.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot overnight in north St. Louis.

The woman was shot in the back at Newstead and Ashland around 2 a.m. Thursday.

No other information has been released. This story will be updated as more information is made available.  

