ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- An investigation is underway after a man died from a deadly shooting inside an alley in north St. Louis Saturday.
Officers arrived to the 3900 block of North 20th Street around 3:35 p.m. where they found a man next to his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
While investigating the scene, the victim got into an argument with a man about both their cars blocking the alley. The suspect fired shots at the victim's car, then fled the scene in the black SUV.
Police said the victim was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477)
