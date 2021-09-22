ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in north St. Louis City Wednesday evening.
The 21-year-old man was found shot next to a car in the 5400 block of Natural Bridge around 6 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition.
According to police, the shooting victim and another man were inside the car when someone fired shots at them. The second man was not injured.
Due to the shooting victim's condition, homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone who can assist with the investigation is encouraged to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
