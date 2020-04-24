NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating after a 2-month-old child was found not conscious or breathing in North City Wednesday night.
Police say someone found Tamyra Watts in the 3500 block of N. Taylor just after 10:50 p.m.
She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say a child abuse investigation has also been opened.
