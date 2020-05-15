NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 15-year-old boy was shot in the torso in North City Friday afternoon, police say.
The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Sullivan around 4:15 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Other information was not immediately known.
