Homicide detectives investigating 2-year-old's death in South City

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy that occurred in South City Friday.
Around 2:20 p.m., police say they received a call about a child hit by a car in the 2600 block of Rutger. Firefighters and paramedics found the the 2-year-old being carried by his mother, not conscious or breathing and with bruises all over his body.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Child abuse authorities are also investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.