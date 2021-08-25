ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot and killed in a neighborhood of north St. Louis Wednesday night.
According to police, a man in his 30s was shot in the 4400 block of Clarence at 7:20 p.m. Police said a female suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
The man was not breathing when officers arrived. Homicide detectives are investigating.
No other information was made available.
