ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a shooting Thursday in the Lewis Place neighborhood.
The shooting was reported just after 10 a.m. in the area of Newberry Terrance and North Taylor.
Officers discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds on the scene. One was conscious and breathing but the other was not.
EMS crews responded to the scene and the official condition of the men are not known, but homicide investigators were requested around 10:30 a.m.
News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
