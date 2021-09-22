ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was shot in north St. Louis City Wednesday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of Natural Bridge and Belt at the edge of the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m.
The condition of the victim remains unknown. However, homicide detectives were called to the scene.
No other information was released.
