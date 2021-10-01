ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in Old North St. Louis Friday morning.
The shooting took place just before 8 a.m. in the 2100 block of Kisling Lane. The man was not conscious nor breathing when officers arrived.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives or CrimeStoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.