ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found with puncture wounds in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood Monday evening.
The woman was rushed to the hospital after being found inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge just before 5:30 p.m. Police said she was listed in unstable condition once she arrived.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.
