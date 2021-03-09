KMOVGeneric_ Homicide Investigation - Red
Credit: KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found with puncture wounds in St. Louis’ Greater Ville neighborhood Monday evening.

The woman was rushed to the hospital after being found inside a vehicle in the 3900 block of Natural Bridge just before 5:30 p.m. Police said she was listed in unstable condition once she arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 or the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.