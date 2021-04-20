ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south St. Louis Tuesday.
Few details have been released, but police confirmed to News 4 that a woman in her 50s was found dead in the 2600 block of Winnebago before 9:30 a.m. The woman’s cause of death has not been released.
Homicide detectives were called to investigate the death. This story will be updated as more information is released.
