ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a double shooting Wednesday night.
A man and woman were shot in the 1200 block of Kingshighway around 9:10 p.m.
Police said the woman, described as being in her 30s, was not conscious nor breathing after being shot in the torso. The man was shot in the mouth and was conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
