ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were found unconscious and not breathing in north St. Louis City Monday night.
Police found two victims suffering gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Hammett Place in the Kingsway East neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
The victims were not conscious nor breathing, police said.
The age and gender of the victims hasn't been released.
The homicide division has been requested.
This is a developing situation. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
