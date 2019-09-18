ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives have been called after a 19-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the back of the right shoulder Wednesday afternoon.
Officers were called to the 4300 block of Minnesota around 5:51 p.m. when they found the male victim shot in the back of the right shoulder in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
No additional information was released.
