ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a south St. Louis home Friday morning.
The man was found dead in the 3800 block of Eiler around 8:30 a.m. His cause of death has not been disclosed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
