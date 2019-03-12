ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives were requested after a double shooting in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood overnight.
The shooting occurred on C.D. Banks Avenue, between Delmar and Page, before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Police said they found a car with bullet holes that had crashed into a tree.
Witnesses told News 4 they heard 15 to 20 shots being fired.
One of the victims was not conscious but breathing while being transported to the hospital. The other victim’s condition has not been released.
No other information has been released.
