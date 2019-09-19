ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A male victim was shot in the back of the head in south St. Louis City Thursday evening.
Police said the 19-year-old victim was found shot in the head around 8:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Hickory Lane in the Near Southside neighborhood.
The homicide division was requested as the victim wasn't breathing or conscious when officers arrived.
Just earlier in the day, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced his plan to tackle violence in St. Louis as more than a dozen children have been killed as a result of the city's gun violence.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
