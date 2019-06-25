ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the head in north St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
According to police, the 15-year-old was shot in the area of North Euclid and Cupples around 3:15 a.m.
Police said the victim was not conscious or breathing while being taken to the hospital. They later said the male was listed in critical, unstable condition.
Homicide detectives have been called to investigate as of Tuesday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers 866-371-8477.
