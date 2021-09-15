OAKVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Stanley Cup is back in St. Louis for Pat Maroon's day with the Cup!
Pat Maroon's new team, the Tampa Bay Lighting, won back-to-back championships, but due to the pandemic the team didn't do "days with the Cup" celebrations.
Maroon made up for lost time by taking it to his alma mater, Oakville High School, and some local bars on Telegraph Road. His old high school hosted a pep rally and presented Maroon with an Alumni Hall of Fame plaque and students and staff were able to have their picture taken with the Stanley Cup.
