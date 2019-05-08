ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If St. Louis is about anything, it's about "where'd you go to high school?"
For Pat Maroon, hero of Game 7 for the Blues, it's Oakville in south St. Louis County.
Maroon's overtime goal Wednesday, which sent the Blues to the conference finals, was the talk of the school Thursday.
On the message board at the Oakville High there was already a note of congratulations for the hometown hero, who graduated in 2007.
“We are so excited here at Oakville for him, just so proud of him, so happy for him,” said Kathy Bauer, senior secretary at the school.
The high school band has posted a YouTube video playing the Blues post game victory song "Gloria." Classrooms were decked out with Blues gear.
Game 7 created a buzz around the school, and the students are quick to note the game-winner came from an Oakville Tiger.
The fact he's an Oakville Tiger is amazing, that's so cool,” said student Harlee Nassif
“We're extremely proud of Pat,” said Rich Sturm, a PE teacher who taught Maroon several years ago. “I think Pat understands just the amount of pride and how proud we are of him and what he's been able to accomplish and how he's representing the school and this community.”
