NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Two North County families have been relocated after the hillside behind their homes shifted, MSD said.
The utility says the hillside behind their homes shifted nearly 10 feet toward a stormwater drainage channel. The shift came after nearly five inches of rain in the past two weeks.
MSD inspectors visited the area near the homes on Monday and determined the two homes may no longer be safe.
Terri Peebles lives down the street and worries the hole is getting bigger.
"You can tell because the fence, the fences are being separated from the homes and the grounds are soft. I'm just praying it doesn't come this way," said Peebles.
The utility added that the two homes are the only ones in danger, saying it is covering all related costs for the relocated families.
