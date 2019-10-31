ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman and her family have to use their kitchen as a bathroom because they say a contractor has left the job unfinished for months. News 4 found out this is the same troubled contractor we told you about earlier this year.

Kendria Riddlespriger said it was supposed to be an easy bathroom renovation, but since June, her bathroom has looked like a construction site.

“He gutted out the bathroom,” said Riddlesriger.

She said she paid $1,600 up front to her contractor.

“I just feel dumb for trusting him,” she said.

Riddlesriger said she came across a News 4 story we reported on involving her contractor, William McCuller, in March.

That’s when we told you about Vanessa Wrancher home. Wrancher said her north St. Louis home is still a worksite after she paid McCuller $20,000 from her savings for a home renovation in 2018.

“This should not be allowed. Some type of criminal charges or something should be brought against him if he’s doing this to other people,” Wrancher said.

The Better Business Bureau said McCuller still has an “F” ranking with them.

In most cases, McCuller’s victims said they either didn’t have a contract or had a verbal agreement on a completion date, two situations the BBB said are hard for people to recoup their money from.

“You should really reach out and file a complaint with BBB as well as with the local or state attorney general’s office, and if you feel there’s been a law broken then your local law enforcement,” said Rebecca Phoenix.

News 4 went by McCullers home to get his side. A woman answered the door and said he wasn’t there.

In March he told us over the phone that Wrancher’s job would be completed.

BBB offers the following tips for consumers hiring a reputable contractor:

Research any business and its owners carefully before paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

Ask for references and contact them.

Before paying, make sure you have a signed contract outlining what work is to be done, a timetable for completion and an explanation of what happens if the business or consumer reneges on the agreement.

Ask the contractor for proof that he or she is bonded and insured.

Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment.

Do not pay everything in advance. It is a good rule to pay a portion when you sign the contract and the final payment only after you are satisfied with the completed work.

When work is completed and the contractor has been paid, make sure you have received lien waivers showing subcontractors and material suppliers have been paid for the job.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office said if consumers feel that they have been scammed or defrauded, the AG’s office urges you to file a complaint by contacting their Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-392-8222 or by heading to ago.mo.gov.