O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Donna Andrews woke up to a boom Monday morning.
“I looked outside and a car went through the back of my yard, hit [my neighbor’s] shed and ran into the electric pole,” said Andrews.
Police said the driver suffered a medical condition causing him to loose control and smashed into the yards on Bryan Road. But it’s not the first, or even the second time, that stretch of Bryan Road in between Mexico Road and Feise Road has seen these kinds of crashes.
On Christmas Eve, another driver smashed into Andrew’s fence and the neighbor's on the other side. Across the street, a car smashed into a fence in November. All of these neighbors remember the horrible accident in 2017 which left six people injured and multiple properties damaged.
“We can’t get anyone to listen to us, we’re at a stand still,” said Patty Werner-Christy, who had a drunk driver crash into the fence behind her home.
Tom Drabelle, a spokesperson for the city of O’Fallon, said they have heard the complaints of residents and are looking into it. They studied the stretch of road and found there were not an above average number off accidents and they did not find excessive speeding.
Alderman Jeff Kuehn, who represents this part of O’Fallon, said he has been talking to residents for months and is hopeful the city’s street department can come up with some solution.
“We’d like to see a retaining wall on both sides of Bryan Road to protect our homes,” said Andrews. But that is a pricey solution.
In the meantime, O’Fallon police are increasing patrols in the area.
“My biggest fear is we’re going to be sleeping and someone's going to go through my house.”
