MANCHESTER, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A drunk man confronted his neighbor with a knife because he believed he had his dog in Manchester over the weekend.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Wren Avenue on Dec. 15 after receiving a report of an assault. When they arrived, they found a woman in the front yard holding a large butcher knife.
The woman, who was not involved, reportedly secured the knife before anyone was injured. She then told officers to go to the other side of a parked vehicle, where they found a homeowner restraining a suspect by sitting on him.
The suspect appeared heavily intoxicated and believed his neighbor had his dog, according to police. The homeowner reportedly did not have the man’s dog.
The suspect was arrested and will face felony assault charges, police said. Officials have not publicly identified the suspect.
