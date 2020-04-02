ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said a homeowner shot a person who reportedly broke into a home Thursday morning.
Police said this shooting happened in the 400 block of Woodcrest Boulevard, in St. Charles County. This is in a subdivision off Highway K near O’Fallon.
After the shooting the home invasion suspect ran off before police arrived. They found the suspect a few streets away along Breezy Point. The suspect was taken to the hospital where the person is expected to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.