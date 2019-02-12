COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A burglary suspect is on the run after crashing the victim’s vehicle in the Metro East early Tuesday morning, according to police.
Homeowner and victim Beth Habermehl said around 3:00 a.m., she heard her family dog barking and glass breaking and initially thought it was a dream.
Around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to the 500 block of South Chestnut in Collinsville after an unidentified man entered a home. The suspect took several items from the home and put them in Habermehl's vehicle, which was parked outside.
"I heard my car leaving, took off running down the stairs, got to the bottom and could see into the garage there was someone driving away with my car," said Habermehl.
When Habermehl heard the garage door open, she ran outside and attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving away in her vehicle. The suspect then hit a tree before leaving the driveway.
Habermehl said in his attempt to get away, the suspect nearly ran her over.
"Then he drove the car straight at me like he was going to hit me. I jumped out of the way and then he was able to get the car turned around, hit the tree at edge of our driveway, and hit our trashcan as he was driving away. He also hit a light police and then drove down the street," she said.
The suspect vehicle then went southbound on South Chestnut before it ran off the roadway and stopped in a ditch near the intersection of Highway 159 and South Morrison. The suspect ran from the vehicle.
Police searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.
Habermehl thinks the suspect may have been in her home for hours loading up her SUV with items he stole.
"It's possible he was in the house from when we first heard the dog bark until 6:30 a.m.. He took two TVs, an Xbox I got my son for Christmas, Xbox games he got for Christmas, a guitar," she said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Talbot at 618-344-2131 ext. 5279 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-5477.
