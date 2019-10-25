ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A homeowner in St. Charles County was hospitalized overnight Friday following a fire in St. Peters.
The owner reportedly wend to bed inside their condo on Devonshire Court and left a candle burning in the home.
Around 10:00 p.m., the candle caused a fire, and the resident was able to escape despite suffering smoke inhalation.
Nearly 35 firefighters were on scene to fight the flames, and the homeowner informed them there were three cats inside the home.
Despite heavy flames, firefighters were able to locate all three animals, however they were unconscious.
Firefighters were able to resuscitate one, but the other two died.
The homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
The pet remains with animal control as the homeowner recovers.
Fire officials estimate there was more than $100,000 in damage to the condo.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are an average of 23 home candle fires every day in the United States. Falling asleep is a factor in more than 10% of these home candle fires and 21% of the associated deaths.
