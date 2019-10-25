ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A homeowner in St. Charles County was hospitalized overnight Friday following a fire in St. Peters.
The fire happened on Devonshire Court, about two blocks away from Mid Rivers Mall.
Nearly 35 firefighters were on scene to fight the flames, and a cat was also rescued from the home.
The pet remains with animal control as the homeowner recovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.