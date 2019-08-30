CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A homeless man is suing St. Louis County, claiming the more than three dozen tickets he has received for begging for money at a busy intersection violate his constitutional right to free speech.
KMOX Radio reports that Robert Fernandez frequently stands at the intersection of Lindbergh Boulevard and Interstate 55 with a sign asking for money. His federal lawsuit was filed earlier this summer and seeks a preliminary injunction preventing St. Louis County from enforcing its law against soliciting.
Fernandez, who is in his mid-40s, has been ticketed 38 times.
A response from the county is due by Tuesday. The county counselor's office declined comment, citing pending litigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.