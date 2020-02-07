ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- During Friday's St. Louis Board of Aldermen meeting, city leaders took time to recognize Quinton Carter Jr. for his heroic actions last Saturday, Feb. 1 when he tried to save a woman hit by a car.
"We are here today to honor a young man who tried to save a young lady's life, he was homeless, actually all three of them were homeless," Alderman Joe Vacarro.
Vacarro said Carter tried to save 30-year-old Emily Coffey who had been hit by a car at the intersection 13th Street and Cass just north of downtown St. Louis.
While Carter didn't want to talk on camera, Timothy Kent says he was there and describes what happened when another car rounded the corner.
"Quinton by him bending in front, trying to pick her up, he got hit by the bumper part of the car, knocked him down the street and the car rolled over her," Kent said.
Kent said that driver then left the scene, too. Carter was seriously hurt, while Coffey died at the scene.
Now Vacarro says they are giving Carter bus tickets so he can return home to Louisiana, where he hopes to get his life back on track and use his college degree in business management to get a job.
