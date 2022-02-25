ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A homeless man accused of killing the person he was living with during a fight over money in Affton has pleaded guilty.
Court documents state that Quentin Jackson, 40, stabbed Justin Leeman, 41, in the neck during an argument on Jan. 13, 2020 in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue. He reportedly admitted he stabbed Leeman in the neck.
Jackson, whom police described as homeless, was living with Leeman at the time of the incident. He also admitted to stealing Leeman’s car after the fatal stabbing. Police said DNA on the knife matched Jackson and blood was found on his clothes and in the stolen car.
He pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle. His sentencing is set for June 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.